The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $283.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.50.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

