The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

HD opened at $283.02 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

