The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,299 shares of company stock worth $3,220,479. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

NYSE KR opened at $49.05 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

