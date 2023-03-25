The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 206462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Specifically, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,796 and sold 422,012 shares valued at $31,480,562. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.