The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 222866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Specifically, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,796 and have sold 422,012 shares valued at $31,480,562. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMK. StockNews.com downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

