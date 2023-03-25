The Mission Group’s (TMG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON TMG opened at GBX 53 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The Mission Group has a 52 week low of GBX 40.80 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 71 ($0.87). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.08. The firm has a market cap of £48.24 million, a P/E ratio of 883.33 and a beta of 1.04.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

