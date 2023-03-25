The Mission Group’s (TMG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
The Mission Group Price Performance
Shares of LON TMG opened at GBX 53 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The Mission Group has a 52 week low of GBX 40.80 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 71 ($0.87). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.08. The firm has a market cap of £48.24 million, a P/E ratio of 883.33 and a beta of 1.04.
The Mission Group Company Profile
