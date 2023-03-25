The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 23,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,023,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $198.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

