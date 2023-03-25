The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $146.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.85.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

