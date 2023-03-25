The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $146.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average of $140.85. The company has a market capitalization of $346.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

