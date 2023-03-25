The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 777 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 777 ($9.54).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of The Sage Group to an “add” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 965 ($11.85) to GBX 880 ($10.81) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 783 ($9.62) per share, for a total transaction of £78,300 ($96,156.21). 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 750.20 ($9.21) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,000.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 587.20 ($7.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 823 ($10.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 761.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 751.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a GBX 12.10 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,200.00%.

About The Sage Group

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

