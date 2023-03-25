The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

