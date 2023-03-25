The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.