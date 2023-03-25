The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stake Lowered by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 460.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Western Union by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 7,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.23.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $10.86 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

