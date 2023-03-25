Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

TWM stock opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$369.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.47.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

