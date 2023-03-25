Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $65.83

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.83 and last traded at $65.85, with a volume of 7629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $979.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.64.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Featured Articles

