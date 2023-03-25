Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

TTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $107.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.73. Toro has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,737 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,008. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 100,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toro by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

