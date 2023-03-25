Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Issues Earnings Results

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $301.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.08 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Torrid updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Torrid Stock Up 21.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. Torrid has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $300.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research firms have commented on CURV. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Torrid in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Torrid by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 27,984 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Torrid by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

