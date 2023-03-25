Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair cut shares of Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Torrid from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of CURV opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. Torrid has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Torrid had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $301.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Torrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Torrid by 37,374.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.