Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Receives $179.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.41.

Several brokerages have commented on TM. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

About Toyota Motor

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $186.00.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.