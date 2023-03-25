TP ICAP Group’s (TCAP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCAP. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.95) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 235 ($2.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

TCAP stock opened at GBX 180.10 ($2.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,385.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.95. TP ICAP Group has a one year low of GBX 100.85 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 210.20 ($2.58).

TP ICAP Group Increases Dividend

About TP ICAP Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,230.77%.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

