TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TRTX. Citigroup upped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.
TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance
TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
