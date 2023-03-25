Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 23,711 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 167% compared to the typical volume of 8,882 put options.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of DB stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,478 shares during the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

