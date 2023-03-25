Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 225 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Illumina by 12.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 31.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 19.5% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Illumina by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Illumina Trading Up 1.4 %
ILMN opened at $220.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.75 and a 200-day moving average of $209.37. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Bank of America upped their target price on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.
Insider Transactions at Illumina
In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.