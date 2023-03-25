Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $3,462,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $136.53 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $246.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.76.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,928 shares of company stock worth $26,079,959. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.