Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 608 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,638,000 after buying an additional 26,367 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,958,000 after buying an additional 79,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,831,000 after buying an additional 69,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 334,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

ZBRA opened at $288.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $440.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

