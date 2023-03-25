Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IYR opened at $80.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.41.

Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

