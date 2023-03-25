Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 432.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $663.60 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $647.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.39.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Further Reading

