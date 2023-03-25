Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWWGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 432.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $663.60 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $647.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.39.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

