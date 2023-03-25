Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $455.25 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

