Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 166 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,367,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $188.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

