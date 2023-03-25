Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 80 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

RE opened at $344.83 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.53.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.12 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RE. StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

