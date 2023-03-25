Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,358,000 after acquiring an additional 288,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after acquiring an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $291.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

