Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $106.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $129.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.95.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.