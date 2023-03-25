Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $195.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.16 and a 200-day moving average of $262.28. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.08.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

