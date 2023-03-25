Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 344 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $197.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.45. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The company has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

