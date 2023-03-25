Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 414.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 1,903.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 351,888 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Shopify by 853.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,473,000 after buying an additional 1,761,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Shopify by 868.3% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 252,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 225,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Citigroup cut their target price on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shopify Stock Down 1.8 %

Shopify stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $75.88.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

