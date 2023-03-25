Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,338 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after purchasing an additional 492,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after purchasing an additional 524,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 765,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,229 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

