Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 156 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Humana by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $502.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $495.69 and a 200-day moving average of $507.83. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

