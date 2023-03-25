Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $92.85 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

