Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2,161.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

CHKP opened at $128.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.74. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $145.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.