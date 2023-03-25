Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 15.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total transaction of $220,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $602,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,743.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total value of $220,814.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,244 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Shockwave Medical Price Performance
Shares of SWAV stock opened at $214.24 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.35.
Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shockwave Medical Profile
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shockwave Medical (SWAV)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.