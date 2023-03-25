Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 235 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

MCD opened at $271.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.39. The firm has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.19.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.