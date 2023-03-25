Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $22,035,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Shares of MRK opened at $104.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.45 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $266.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

