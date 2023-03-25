Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Given New GBX 140 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

TRST opened at GBX 84.70 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.70. Trustpilot Group has a 52 week low of GBX 51.85 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 162.90 ($2.00). The firm has a market cap of £352.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,823.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04.

In related news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £5,082.88 ($6,242.02). 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

