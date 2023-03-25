TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect TRxADE HEALTH to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Up 14.9 %

Shares of MEDS stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRxADE HEALTH

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 514,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.53% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

