U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 528.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

