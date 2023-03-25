U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GROW opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.03. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $5.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

