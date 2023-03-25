UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

UBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale cut UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.86 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered UBS Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.9 %

UBS opened at $18.99 on Friday. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in UBS Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 290,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Recommended Stories

