Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $56.57 on Monday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $76.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

