Uniphar (LON:UPR) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uniphar (LON:UPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Uniphar Trading Down 1.8 %

Uniphar stock opened at GBX 277.50 ($3.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of £757.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00 and a beta of 0.76. Uniphar has a one year low of GBX 244.92 ($3.01) and a one year high of GBX 349.40 ($4.29). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 293.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 286.77.

Uniphar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Uniphar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Uniphar Company Profile

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

