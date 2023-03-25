United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Price Performance
UAMY stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 18.25, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.
United States Antimony Company Profile
